Renovation of LaSalle Street station to start Monday

Renovation of the LaSalle Street Metra station will kick off Monday in the Loop.

The station will undergo a $2.95 million remodel to replace the surface of the 20,00 square-foot concourse area and several support pillars, according to Metra.

The LaSalle station, built in 1993, serves as the downtown terminal for Metra’s Rock Island line to Joliet.

The first phase of the remodel will focus on the east side of the concourse. Construction will then move to the west side of the concourse, and finish with the platform entrances, said Metra.

The renovation work, to be completed by Chicago-based Blinderman Construction, is expecting to wrap-up mid-July, said Metra.

Pedestrian traffic in the station will be directed by signs and barricades through each phase of the project and project updates will be provided as service alerts on the Metra website.