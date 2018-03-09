Reward: Man wanted in Hell’s Angels gang investigation may be in Joliet area

A reward is being offered for information about a man wanted by the FBI in connection with an investigation into the Hell’s Angels outlaw motorcycle gang.

Christopher Slightam is wanted in connection with an investigation into the gang in New Rochelle, New York, according to the FBI.

The FBI believes he may be in the Joliet area.

Slightam, 44, was released on bond in February 2017 while awaiting trial on federal racketeering and narcotics conspiracy charges, the FBI said. He pleaded guilty was was supposed to turn himself in to authorities in July 2017, but failed to appear.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Slightam was described as a 5-foot-11, 220-pound white man with blue eyes and brown hair in a buzz cut, the FBI said. He was last seen with a short goatee and mustache, but may have changed his appearance in order to avoid capture.

Anyone with information was asked to call the bureau at (212) 384-5000.