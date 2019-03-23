Robberies reported in Belmont Cragin

Police are warning North Side residents about three robberies in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspects approach a victim from behind, knock them to the ground, beat them and take their belongings, Chicago police said.

Two of the robberies happened a few hours apart on Feb. 16, police said. The first at 2:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Fullerton Avenue and the second at 7 p.m. in the 5800 block of North Mango Avenue.

The third occurred at 3:05 a.m. March 9 in the 5400 block of West Wellington Avenue, police said.

A description of the suspects was not available but a victim mentioned two males and one female in one case, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.