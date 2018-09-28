Robber knocks victims off bikes on South Side

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent robberies that fit a pattern in the Brainerd and Gresham neighborhoods.

In each of the incidents, a man described as 24 years old approached a person riding a bicycle and knocked them to the street, police said. He’d then steal their property.

The robberies happened about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of South Vincennes Avenue and about 11:15 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 9000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.