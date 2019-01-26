Girl, 14, missing from Park Manor

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday morning from the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Rozaria Green, of the 7000 block of S. St. Lawrence Avenue, was last seen Friday wearing a rose and gold shiny coat, black stretch pants and short black boots, according to Chicago police.

She was described by police as a 5-foot-5, 190-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black eyes and black hair with red streaks and braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.