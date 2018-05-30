‘Active Shooter’ school shooting video game removed online after backlash

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, 14, was killed in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, welcomed the removal of the game as "amazing news." Guttenberg and other parents of Stoneman Douglas victims had called on Twitter for the game to be withdrawn. | Getty

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game from its online platform after widespread backlash.

The “Active Shooter” video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.

Valve Corp. as Steam’s parent company said it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a “troll with a history of customer abuse.”

The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and lead by a person named Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been kicked off of the platform under a different business name.

The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.

It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.