Security systems shut down, businesses burglarized on Northwest Side

Three commercial burglaries have been reported in recent weeks on the Northwest Side, according to a community alert Tuesday from Chicago Police.

The businesses’ security systems, including burglary alarms and cameras, were disarmed and the rear door was pried open to get inside, police said. Property was then taken.

The most recent burglaries happened about 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. June 10 in the 4700 block of North Kedzie, police said. An earlier, similar burglary was reported about 6 a.m. May 29 in the 3300 block of North Milwaukee.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.