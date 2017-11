Semi crashes into business in Cicero

No injuries were reported when a semi truck crashed into a business Wednesday morning in west suburban Cicero.

The semi and a car collided about 5:30 a.m. and the semi driver lost control, crashing the truck into Auto Body Repair, 1830 S. Cicero Ave., according to town of Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

No injuries were reported in the crash, “but traffic is a mess,” Hanania said. “Motorists should avoid that area.”