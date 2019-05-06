Shooting on the Eisenhower wounds 2

A shooting on the Eisenhower Sunday wounded two people.

They were in a vehicle about 10:48 p.m. traveling inbound on I-290 near the Morgan Street exit when they were shot, Illinois State Police said.

The pair, of an unknown age, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with minor injuries, state police said. Lanes were closed about 1 a.m. as police investigated but were open an hour later.

State police did not immediately provide any further information.

