No one hurt when police exchange gunfire with suspects on West Side

No injuries were reported after police exchanged gunfire with two people Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:03 p.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of North Hamlin noticed two males firing shots at an unknown target, according to Chicago Police. When officers approached, the pair fled and fired shots at their vehicle. The officers then returned fire.

No one was struck during the exchange, and no injuries were reported, police said. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody early Friday, police said.