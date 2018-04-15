Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man

Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 24-year-old man missing from Alexandria, Indiana.

Nathaniel Selous Ellenbogen has been missing since Saturday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger, according to Indiana State Police.

Ellenbogen is described as a 5-foot-9 white male, weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a black 1998 Buick Regal with Indiana plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department (765) 642-0221.