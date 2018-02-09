Smash-and-grab burglars target North Side businesses

Police are warning businesses about a series of smash-and-grab commercial burglaries in the North Side Lake View, Lincoln Park and Lincoln Square neighborhoods.

In each break-in, a male suspect shattered the front door or window of a business before entering and stealing property, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 in the 2700 block of North Clybourn, police said. The second happened about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 1800 block of West Wilson while the third occurred between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 in the 1400 block of West Irving Park.

No further description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.