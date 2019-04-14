Snow to accumulate through afternoon, Cubs game postponed

Snow falls on the Great Western Trail in Lombard Sunday morning. | Chris Fusco/Sun-Times

Blinds went up and jaws dropped all over Chicago Sunday morning.

Driving snow in mid April.

Piling up.

Around two inches of heavy, wet snow was expected by Sunday afternoon.

Three letters — WTF — began to litter social media feeds, along with observations about the re-emergence of winter hours before the final season debut of “Game of Thrones.”

“Can anyone confirm whether or not this snow is just an elaborate publicity stunt for the “Game of Thrones” premiere?” asked one fan.

Sunday’s snow was enough to cause headaches, but will not come close to April’s single-day accumulation record of 9.4 inches, National Weather Service Meteorologist Charles Mott said.

That high mark was set April 2, 1975, and again on April 5, 1982.

Sunday’s snow made for ugly road conditions and glazed Wrigley Field, causing the Cubs to postpone a Sunday game against the Los Angles Angels. A makeup time hasn’t been announced.

The accumulation was expected to melt as temps rise to the upper 40s by Monday and to the 60s by Tuesday, Mott said.

It’s not the first time winter’s hand has reached out from beyond the grave.

The record for latest snow with accumulation in April occurred April 25, 1910, when 2 inches fell.

The record for May was set May 11, 1966, when .2 inches accumulated.

There’s never been snow accumulation in June since officials began keeping records in 1884, Mott said.