2 wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

A teenager and a man were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

They were walking on a sidewalk about 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 68th Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot multiple times in his body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

The man, 30, was struck in his abdomen and took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said. The two shooting victims did not know each other.