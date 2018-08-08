Streamwood issues big cat warning

Streamwood has issued an alert after a cougar was spotted late last month, about 10 miles west of O'Hare International Airport. | AP file photo

A big cat warning has been issued in Streamwood.

Authorities say the alert comes after a cougar was spotted late last month in Streamwood, about 10 miles west of O’Hare International Airport.

A resident contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to report seeing the animal climb a tree at Surrey Woods Park.

Biologists haven’t been able to confirm the sighting without tracks, photos or subsequent sightings.

Doug Dufford, the wildlife disease and invasive species program manager at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, says there’s “a good possibility that we will see more cougar sightings going forward.”

The department advises not to run when encountering a cougar, but to instead make loud noises. The department says a group of people should huddle, especially when children are present.