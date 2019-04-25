2 students injured by pepper spray at Morgan Park High School

Two Morgan Park High School students were taken to a hospital after another student used pepper spray inside the school Thursday on the South Side.

A student “discharged pepper spray” at 1:08 p.m. in the school, 1744 W. Pryor Ave., according to Chicago police.

Two adults and three minors were hit by the spray, police said. Two of the students were taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition, while the other three people refused medical treatment.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

