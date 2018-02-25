Sun-Times/WBBM Religion Roundup: In governor’s race, a range of faiths

The race for Illinois governor has been a rather spirited affair. When it comes to matters of the spirit, all of the candidates in the coming primary for governor profess some spirituality or religious affiliation.

The incumbent, Republican Bruce Rauner, is Episcopalian, while his GOP opponent, Jeanne Ives, is Catholic.

On the Democratic side, Chris Kennedy and Bob Daiber are Catholic, and Tio Hardiman says he was raised Catholic as well as Muslim. As a young adult, Hardiman was baptized Baptist but today is not tethered to any one faith.

J.B. Pritzker and Daniel Biss are Jewish.

Robert Marshall was raised Lutheran, became Presbyterian briefly and has belonged to the United Church of Christ for over 30 years.

The Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. For tips and comments, email Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.