Taste of Chicago — food, fun, music: PHOTO GALLERY

Brian Van (left) and Julian Mauleon eat corn and a turkey leg at the Taste, July 11, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

The 38th annual Taste of Chicago is under way in Grant Park.

Here’s a look at some of what the festival has to offer. And be sure to check out our ultimate guide to the Taste.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We asked some festivalgoers why they love attending Taste and, of course, which foods are their favorites.

https://jwp.io/s/m9uQ3d8S

RELATED

Our ultimate guide to summer fun

At Taste of Chicago, massive pie will top off Eli’s ‘big’ cheesecake