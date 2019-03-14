Teen boy shot in head, critically wounded in Englewood

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday afternoon on the South Side in Englewood.

Officers were called about 12:20 p.m. for reports of a person down in the 900 block of West 73rd Street, according to Chicago police.

They arrived to find a 14 or 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.