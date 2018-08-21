Thieves stealing minivans on North Side

Police are warning residents of the theft and attempted theft of minivans this month in the Ravenswood and Edgewater neighborhoods on the North Side.

Thieves stole two minivans and attempted to steal a third, Chicago police said. In all three incidents, the targeted vehicles were Dodge Caravans that were parked on the street.

All the vehicles were locked, police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between 12:10 p.m. and 2 p.m. on August 6 in the 5900 block of North Greenview Avenue;

Between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on August 5 in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue;

Between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on August 5 in the 1500 block of West Edgewater Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.