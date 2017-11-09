Three lawn-maintenance businesses robbed in west suburbs

Three lawn-maintenance businesses were burglarized in the far west suburbs early Thursday.

About 3:55 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at Ralph Helm Lawn Equipment Center at 36W710 Foothill Dr. in unincorporated Elgin, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

A window had been broken and four chainsaws and two backpack-style weed blowers had been stolen, according to the sheriff’s office. The stolen equipment is worth about $2,000.

Deputies believe the incident is related to two other burglaries at lawn-maintenance businesses earlier Thursday in Campton Hills and Elburn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Any other businesses that sell similar products are asked to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious vehicles near their stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (630) 444-1103.