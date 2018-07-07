Traffic shift to begin Monday for York Road Bridge reconstruction over I-88

A traffic shift is scheduled to begin Monday for the York Road Bridge reconstruction over I-88.

Weather permitting, all traffic will be moved during the Monday morning commute onto the new northbound side of the bridge to accommodate reconstruction on the southbound side, according to the Illinois Tollway. The work is part of the I-88 Reconstruction Project in Oak Brook.

York Road traffic in both directions will be shifted onto the new portion of the bridge, providing for one lane of traffic in both directions on the road over I-88 during this part of the construction, the Tollway said. Traffic was expected to remain in this setup throughout the summer.

On I-88 between I-290 and York Road, all eastbound traffic is currently shifted to the right, and all westbound traffic is shifted to the left, with one lane of traffic traveling on eastbound I-88, the Tollway said.

The Tollway added electronic message signs, as well as construction signage, would be put in place to alert drivers in advance of the reconstruction.