Trump attacks Democrats over health care

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is citing protests over health care funding in Britain to attack Democrats for “pushing for Universal HealthCare.”

Trump says on Twitter Monday: “The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!”

Thousands of people marched in London Saturday, demanding more government money for Britain’s overburdened National Health Service.

Trump has sought to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Congress repealed the unpopular requirement that most Americans carry insurance or risk a tax penalty. That takes effect next year. But other major parts of the overhaul remain in place.