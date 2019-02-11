UChicago lockdown lifted after Morgan Park robbery suspects arrested on campus

Multiple people were arrested on the University of Chicago campus Monday afternoon after allegedly robbing a business at gunpoint in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The armed robbery happened at 11:23 a.m. at a business in the 1700 block of West 119th Street, according to Chicago police.

They left the area and were eventually arrested near the 5900 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

University of Chicago students were advised to “shelter in place” at 11:58 a.m. while police looked for the suspects on campus, according to a campus security alert. All suspects were in custody and the lockdown was lifted by 12:59 p.m.

Police said detectives are questioning five person of interest and charges are pending.