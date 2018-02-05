Up to 6 inches of snowfall possible by Monday night

More snow is expected for the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing up to six additional inches of snowfall and making for a potentially slippery evening commute.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of north central and northeast Illinois, in effect from noon to midnight Tuesday, when three to six more inches of snow are expected to fall.

One to three inches of snowfall are possible during the day, beginning at noon but mainly after 3 p.m., according to the weather service. Another one to three inches could fall at night, mainly before 9 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while traveling and “be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities,” the weather service said.

Monday should be a high near 18 degrees with wind chill values reaching as low as minus 13 degrees, according to the weather service.

Additional snowfall is again likely across the area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the weather service. The snow could pick up again Thursday night, lasting through Friday night.

A little more than an inch of snow fell over the Chicago area throughout Sunday, according to the weather service, potentially relieving Art Van Furniture from a costly Super Bowl sales promotion. The company promised to refund furniture purchases of $999 or higher made between Jan. 5 and 8, but only if it snowed at least three inches at O’hare International Airport on Super Bowl Sunday.