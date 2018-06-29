Bela and Marta Karoly won’t be charged in sex assault probe: prosecutor

Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Marta Karolyi, will not face charges in a sex assault probe at elite gymnastics ranch. | AP file photo

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas prosecutor says no charges will be filed against Bela and Marta Karolyi in sex assault probe at elite gymnastics ranch.

Disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse stemming from an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced Friday that Nassar faces six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. A former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by the Karolyis north of Houston.

Stroud says no charges have been filed against the Karolyis, and that both have been cooperative during the investigation.

Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two of them said Nassar abused them there.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan.