Warren Township man wanted in Idaho pleads guilty to lying to police

A man who was arrested in Lake County and gave a fake name to detectives to hide the fact that he was wanted for a sexual offense in Idaho pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice Friday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 12, 2017, police were investigating the 36300 block of North Route 41 when they spoke to Kevin Adams, 46, who lived on the same block. Adams gave police a fake name, police said.

Detectives discovered his true identity and an active arrest warrant for Adams, who was wanted in Boise, Idaho for a sexual offense involving penetration with a foreign object, police said.

Adams was arrested for the warrant and charged with one felony count of obstruction of justice, to which he pleaded guilty on Friday.

He is being held in the Lake County Jail pending extradition to Idaho.