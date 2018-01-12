Wheaton 7-Eleven employee struck, threatened with gun in robbery

Police released surveillance photos from an armed robbery on Sunday at a Wheaton 7-Eleven in hopes of identifying the robbers. | Wheaton police

An employee of a 7-Eleven convenience store was threatened with a gun in a robbery Sunday in west suburban Wheaton.

Wheaton police released surveillance photos from the robbery on Friday in an attempt to identity the two robbers.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. Sunday, two people wearing ski masks entered the store at 1277 E. Butterfield Road while brandishing a gun, police said. The store employee was struck in the head and threatened with being shot.

The robbers drove off in an older, dark colored SUV after taking money and cigarettes, police said. One of the robbers wore “a very distinct coat” that was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lt. Bob Miller at (630) 260-2073.