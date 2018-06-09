White House calls Trump’s meetings at G-7 positive

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, left, and National Security Adviser John Bolton look on as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.

The White House says President Donald Trump had positive meetings at the G-7 summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump and Trudeau are “close to a deal” on the North America Free Trade Agreement, though she says they also discussed a bilateral deal between Canada and the U.S.

NAFTA negotiations have dragged on for months without success. Trump recently has been agitating to negotiate directly with Mexico and Canada on individual deals, a move some critics have labeled a “divide and conquer” strategy.

Sanders says Trump and Macron discussed trade, Iran and Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.