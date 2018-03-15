Man, 27, shot in Gresham

A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was inside a vehicle about 4:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up to him in the 700 block of West 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

A male got out of the second vehicle, walked up and fired shots, police said. The 27-year-old was struck in the face and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Police initially identified the victim as a 27-year-old woman.

Area South detectives were investigating.