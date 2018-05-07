Woman, 56, reported missing from Grand Crossing

A 56-year-old woman was reported missing Monday from the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Jan Katsahnias was last seen near the 7200 block of South Dorchester, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Katsahnias is described as a 5-foot-2, 105-pound white woman with white hair, blue eyes and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark green three-quarter length coat and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.