Woman, 74, reported missing from University Village

Police are searching for an elderly woman with dementia who went missing from the University Village neighborhood on the West Side Wednesday.

Irving Laime, 74, was last seen around the 1300 block of West Grenshaw, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She was last seen wearing a beige coat, blue jeans and blue UGG boots.

Laime suffers from dementia and may need medical attention, police said.

Police described her as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound white woman with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Laime’s location should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.