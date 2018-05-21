Woman beaten, stripped of pants near Boeing’s West Loop headquarters

Four attackers stripped a woman of her pants during a violent attack Sunday morning that left her with cuts, bruises and broken teeth near the Boeing headquarters in the West Loop.

The 49-year-old woman had exited a nearby home about 5 a.m. when four female attackers followed her in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza, according to Chicago Police. They began to beat the woman, ultimately leaving her with multiple lacerations, cuts, bruises and lost teeth.

Boeing’s international headquarters is located in the same block at 100 N. Riverside Plaza.

During the attack, the suspects removed the woman’s pants, police said. A passerby found her injured on the ground and initially called in the attack as a sexual assault, but the victim had not been sexually assaulted.

She was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.