Woman dead, 2 hurt in I-55 crash in Joliet

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a crash early Thursday on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Joliet.

Linda Reynolds, 54, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country at 1:04 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 when one of the tires blew out just north of Black Road in Joliet, according to a statement from Illinois State Police District 5.

She lost control of the Chrysler, causing it to crash into the center median wall, state police said. It became disabled in the left lane, where it was hit by a southbound 2004 Toyota Highlander.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office, according to state police. She lived in Morris.

Her passenger, a 45-year-old Morris man, and the 34-year-old Joliet woman driving the Toyota were taken to hospitals after the crash, state police said. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.