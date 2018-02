Woman found dead in Lawndale

A woman was found dead in a suspected homicide Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responded about 11:44 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Kolin Avenue and found the woman, 26, unresponsive inside a residence, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers saw signs of a struggle and Area Central detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, police said.