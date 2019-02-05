Woman hit by car while crossing street near Illinois Medical District

A woman was hit by a car Tuesday morning near Rush University Medical Center in the Illinois Medical District.

The 20-year-old woman was walking across the street at 9:39 a.m. at Harrison Street and Ashland Avenue when she was hit by the car, according to Chicago police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken hip.

The car kept going for a short distance after hitting her before ultimately stopping, police said.

The female driver was issued citations for hitting a pedestrian, failure to stop after an accident and driving without insurance, police said.