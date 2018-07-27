Woman robbed by bicyclist in South Loop

A woman’s purse was snatched by a man on a Divvy bike early Friday in the South Loop.

About 12:25 a.m., the 35-year-old and her three friends were walking south in the 700 block of South State Street when the person biked up to her and grabbed for the purse, Chicago Police said. The women fought with the robber, who then crashed their bike into one of the friends and took off running.

The woman briefly chased after him, police said. He got away with her purse which contained personal belongings. No injuries were reported.

Another man approached the woman and attempted to help her, but he was later seen with the robber and was believed to be an accomplice, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating the robbery.