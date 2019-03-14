Woman sexually assaulted after being knocked out while walking in Rogers Park: CPD

A woman was attacked Wednesday evening in the 6600 block of North Clark and later sexually assaulted. | Google

A 31-year-old woman was knocked out and sexually assaulted Wednesday evening as she walked in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

The woman was walking south about 6:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Clark when someone came up from behind and pulled her backward, causing her to lose consciousness, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

She then woke up in an unfamiliar building after being sexually assaulted, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack should call Area North detectives at (773) 744-8263.