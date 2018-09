Woman sexually assaulted in her bedroom in River North

A woman was sexually assaulted in her bedroom Saturday night in River North.

The 36-year-old was assaulted by a male armed with a handgun who forced himself into her bedroom, restrained her and took off with some of her belongings about 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Huron, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.