Woman, 23, shot during domestic argument in South Shore

A woman was shot during a domestic-related argument Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 7:36 p.m., the 23-year-old was arguing with someone in the 7500 block of South Coles, according to Chicago police. The other person then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the woman in her leg.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooter was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending Tuesday night.