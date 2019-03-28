Woman shot in hand in North Austin

A 59-year-old woman was shot Wednesday evening during an attempted robbery in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Sitting in her vehicle, the woman was stopped at a stop sign about 7:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Potomac Avenue when two unknown males approached her with a handgun and demanded her property, Chicago police said. When she refused, one of the suspects fired shots and struck her in the hand. Both then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody at this time, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.