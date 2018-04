Woman stabbed to death in Chicago Lawn

A woman was stabbed to death Wednesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and thrown from a parked vehicle at 9:26 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a male passenger get out of the vehicle the woman was thrown from and run away, police said.