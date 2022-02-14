Mary Ann Thebus, Chicago stage actor who also played the mother in ‘Rudy,’ dead at 89

Mary Ann Thebus became one of Chicago’s most respected, versatile and commanding actors after starting her professional stage career at around 45.

She died Friday at 89 at her home in Andersonville of complications from lung cancer, according to her daughter Jessica, director of Northwestern University’s master’s of fine arts program in directing for the stage.

Ms. Thebus was nominated about a dozen times for a Jeff award, played the mother in the movie “Rudy” and mentored generations of actors in the classes she taught.

She appeared in productions at American Blues Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the Court Theatre, the Gift Theatre, the Goodman Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Next Theater, Northlight Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre and Victory Gardens Theater.

The Artistic Home Theater, where she taught acting, said of her in an online post: “You always knew when she was in the theater — the words ‘Mary Ann is in the house’ invariably sending waves of adrenaline (and occasionally panic) throughout a cast. Her keen gaze, fully immersed, watching from the front row was a common sight and will live on with us for as long as we are here to remember and pass it on.”

Caroline Neff was among many actors who noted her guidance and kindness. They had appeared together in a 2012 production of “Three Sisters” at Steppenwolf directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy Letts. To calm her, Ms. Thebus used to slip her chocolate before performances.

Neff recalled how she was working with “a Pulitzer-winner and two Tony Award-winners and Carrie Coon and several ensemble members. . .and Mary Ann, whom I watched in ‘Rudy’ growing up — that was my sister’s favorite movie. And it was, like, ‘I cannot believe I’m in the room with these people,’ and she decided to come up with this bit. . . She walked up behind me at this big, beautiful, long table on the set. . . and she would drop off a piece of chocolate and wink at me and just walk off and she did that every day.

“That was her saying, ‘You don’t have anything to be afraid of,’ ” Neff said. “And I am not unique in that experience. I can’t say that enough. Like, how did you make this many people feel that special?”

Funeral arrangements are pending.