The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture Obituaries

Kinky Friedman, provocative Texas musician and novelist, dies at 79

Born in Chicago, the singer-songwriter led the alt-country band Texas Jewboys, toured with Bob Dylan and sang with Willie Nelson.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Kinky Friedman, provocative Texas musician and novelist, dies at 79
Musician and author Kinky Friedman, pictured in 2005 at his ranch near Medina, Texas, was a candidate in the next year's race for governor.

Musician and author Kinky Friedman, pictured in 2005 at his ranch near Medina, Texas, was a candidate in the next year’s race for governor.

ERIC GAY/AP

AUSTIN, Texas — Singer, songwriter, satirist and novelist Kinky Friedman, who led the alt-country band Texas Jewboys, toured with Bob Dylan, sang with Willie Nelson, and dabbled in politics with campaigns for Texas governor and other statewide offices, has died.

Friedman, 79, died Thursday at his family’s Texas ranch near San Antonio, close friend Kent Perkins told The Associated Press. The Chicago native had suffered from Parkinson’s disease for several years, Perkins said.

“He died peacefully. He smoked a cigar, went to bed and never woke up,” said Perkins, who was working as an actor when he met Friedman at a party 50 years ago when both were signed to Columbia records and movie contracts.

“We were the only two people with tuxedos and cowboys hats. Two Texans gravitating toward each other,” Perkins said. “He was the last free person on earth ... He had an irreverence about him. He was a fearless writer.”

Often called “The Kinkster” and sporting sideburns, a thick mustache and cowboy hat, Friedman earned a cult following and reputation as a provocateur throughout his career across musical and literary genres.

In the 1970s, his satirical country band Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys wrote songs with titles such as “They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore” and “Get Your Biscuits in the Oven and Your Buns in Bed.” Friedman joined part of Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour in 1976.

By the 1980s, Friedman was writing crime novels that often included a version of himself, and he wrote a column for Texas Monthly magazine in the 2000s.

Friedman’s run at politics brought his brand of irreverence to the serious world of public policy. In 2006, Friedman ran for governor as an independent in a five-way race that included incumbent Republican Rick Perry. Friedman launched his campaign against the backdrop of the Alamo.

“We’re gypsies on a pirate ship, and we’re setting sail for the Governor’s Mansion,” Friedman said at the campaign launch. “I’m calling for the unconditional surrender of Rick Perry.”

Some saw the campaign as another Friedman joke, but he insisted it was serious. His platform called for legalizing medical marijuana, boosting public education spending through casino gambling and supported same-sex marriage. Campaign slogans included “How Hard Could It Be?” and “He ain’t Kinky, he’s my Governor.”

“Humor is what I use to attack the windmills of politics as usual,” Friedman said.

Perry won re-election in 2006, and Friedman finished last. He did not give up politics, however, and unsuccessfully ran for state agriculture commissioner as a Democrat in 2010 and 2014.

Born in Chicago, Richard Samet Friedman grew up in Texas. The family’s Echo Hill ranch where Friedman died ran a camp for children of parents killed serving in the military.

Funeral services were pending, Perkins said.

Next Up In Entertainment
In 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' Lupita Nyong'o makes a pulse-pounding action film kind of poetic
Curtis Duffy's Ever prepares for 'The Bear effect' — again
WBEZ Presents: Vocalo's Summer Finale
She was a 'superstar' who spiked balls and severed heads. This relic at a Chicago museum honors her
Don De Grazia, 'American Skin' author, Columbia College Chicago teacher, dead at 56
Dear Abby: Freeloader reneges on rent, refuses to do house work
The Latest
Vacant building with 7-Eleven signage on the doors and a "For Lease" sign in the window.
Housing & development
Access Contemporary Music's Lake View expansion halted after impasse with landlord
The nonprofit said it was unable to reach lease terms with its prospective landlord, Illinois video gambling mogul Rick Heidner.
By Abby Miller
 
http://stm-wire.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2015/08/crime-scene-tape.jpg
Crime
18-year-old charged for fatally shooting man in West Ridge earlier this month
He was also charged for not having a Firearm Owners Identification card and for using a silencer on a weapon.
By Sun Times Wire
 
Sam (Lupita Nyong'o) flees alien invaders in the ruins of Manhattan "A Quiet Place: Day One."
Movies and TV
In 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' Lupita Nyong'o makes a pulse-pounding action film kind of poetic
Brilliant actor summons her skills as a terminally ill woman determined to evade the sound-seeking aliens and go out on her own terms.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rainbow Flag Florida
Letters to the Editor
Florida is no place for a pediatric conference, when DeSantis is hostile to gender-diverse youth
A member of the American Academy of Pediatrics asks why an organization that calls itself an advocate for all kids would have its convention in Florida when Gov. Ron DeSantis supports legislation hostile to LGBTQIA+ youth.
By Letters to the Editor
 
White Sox Blue Jays Baseball
Workload aside, Pedro Grifol wants White Sox ace Garrett Crochet to enjoy All-Star moment
“He’s deserving. It’s a great story,” Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 