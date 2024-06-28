The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 28, 2024
Movies and TV Obituaries Celebrities

Martin Mull, comedian and actor who starred in 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80

Mull came to national fame with a recurring role on the Norman Lear-created satirical soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and the starring role in its spinoff, “Fernwood Tonight,” on which he played Barth Gimble, the host of a satirical talk show.

By  Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
   
SHARE Martin Mull, comedian and actor who starred in 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
Martin Mull participates in "The Cool Kids" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Martin Mull (shown in 2018), whose esoteric comedy style made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died at 80.

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, file

LOS ANGELES — Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including “Roseanne” and “Arrested Development,” has died, his daughter said Friday.

Mull’s Daughter, TV writer and comic artist Maggie Mull, said her father died at home on Thursday after “a valiant fight against a long illness.”

Mull, who was also a guitarist and painter, came to national fame with a recurring role on the Norman Lear-created satirical soap opera “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” and the starring role in its spinoff, “Fernwood Tonight,” on which he played Barth Gimble, the host of a satirical talk show.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” Maggie Mull said in an Instagram post. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs.”

Known for his blonde hair and well-trimmed mustache, Mull was born in Chicago, raised in Ohio and Connecticut and studied art in Rhode Island and Rome. He combined his music and comedy in hip Hollywood clubs in the 1970s.

“In 1976 I was a guitar player and sit-down comic appearing at the Roxy on the Sunset Strip when Norman Lear walked in and heard me,” Mull told The Associated Press in 1980. “He cast me as the wife beater on ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.’ Four months later I was spun off on my own show.”

In the 1980s he appeared in films including “Mr. Mom” and “Clue,” and in the 1990s had a recurring role on “Roseanne.”

He would later play private eye Gene Parmesan on “Arrested Development,” and would be nominated for an Emmy in 2016 for a guest turn on “Veep.”

“What I did on ‘Veep’ I’m very proud of, but I’d like to think it’s probably more collective, at my age it’s more collective,” Mull told the AP after his nomination. “It might go all the way back to ‘Fernwood.’”

Other comedians and actors were often his biggest fans.

“Martin was the greatest,” “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig said in an X post. “So funny, so talented, such a nice guy. Was lucky enough to act with him on The Jackie Thomas Show and treasured every moment being with a legend. Fernwood Tonight was so influential in my life.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
Cops, docs and Dy-no-mite! The 10 best Chicago TV shows ever
Overstuffed Western just the first course in Costner's 'Horizon' saga
In quietly powerful 'Fancy Dance,' teen holds out hope of reuniting with her missing mother
In 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' Lupita Nyong'o makes a pulse-pounding action film kind of poetic
Curtis Duffy's Ever prepares for 'The Bear effect' — again
'The Bear' Season 3 review: Show once again delivers raw honesty, utterly real Chicago feel
The Latest
2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft - First Round
Blackhawks
Blackhawks draft Artyom Levshunov with No. 2 pick, adding new cornerstone prospect
The 18-year-old defenseman from Belarus, coming off an impressive freshman year at Michigan State, adds potentially the final piece to the Hawks’ future defensive core.
By Ben Pope
 
IMG_6666.jpg
White Sox
White Sox-Rockies estimated start time set for 8:20 p.m.
The Sox play their first of three games against the Rockies.
By Kyle Williams
 
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park.
Columnists
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon kept his cool when Springfield got hot
Harmon came under attack by Democratic allies during the spring legislative session. He worked things out without looking to retaliate.
By Rich Miller
 
Matteson train derailment abc7 chicago
Suburban Chicago
Gas will be burned off from derailed cars to clear tracks near Matteson
Canadian National Railway said the “flaring” of liquefied petroleum is the next step in moving the train after Thursday’s derailment.
By Violet Miller
 
President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden walk off stage after speaking at a campaign rally, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C.
Columnists
Day after abysmal debate, 'Jacked up Joe' energizes campaign rally. For panicky Democrats, will it be enough?
“And I know like millions of Americans know — when you get knocked down, you get back up,” President Joe Biden said Friday at a campaign gathering in North Carolina after his dismal performance in his debate with Trump.
By Lynn Sweet
 