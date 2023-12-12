The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Andre Braugher, ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actor from Chicago, dies at 61

Two-time Emmy winner was a St. Ignatius College Prep grad.

By  Associated Press
   
Andre Braugher in 2018.

Chris Pizzello/AP

LOS ANGELES — Chicago native Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” died Monday at age 61.

Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety.

The actor had his breakthrough role in 1989’s “Glory,” starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington in the film about an all-Black army regiment during the the Civil War.

He told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work afterward in a Hollywood where roles for African American actors were “few and far between. Period.”

But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” a gritty police drama on NBC.

Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021.

Braugher was an 11-time Emmy nominee, winning in 1998 for his “Homicide” work and in 2006 as lead actor on the FX series “Thief.”

Braugher grew up on the West Side near Pulaski and Roosevelt roads and attended the prestigious St. Ignatius College Prep.

“I didn’t know it was a rough neighborhood,” he told the Sun-Times in 1998. “I didn’t know we were poor until I went to high school. Then I was like, `Oh, they’re rich and we’re poor.’ “

He earned a four-year engineering scholarship to Stanford University, where he fell in with the theater program.

He was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

