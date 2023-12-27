The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Obituaries News

John Hogan, former WGN reporter, dies at 82

Mr. Hogan covered everything from the trial of mass murderer Richard Speck to the death of former Mayor Richard J. Daley.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE John Hogan, former WGN reporter, dies at 82
John Hogan

John Hogan

Provided

The overnight shift in newsrooms is usually quiet. Until it isn’t.

In 1962, John Hogan, a recent college graduate, was alone in the WGN newsroom on a midnight to 8 a.m. shift when he found himself on the telephone with a stream of worried callers.

They weren’t phoning about a shooting or a fire — subjects familiar to any rookie Chicago newsman.

The callers suffered from heightened anxiety due to the Cuban missile crisis and feared World War III was about to break out. 

“People were seeking the voice of authority and hearing the words of a 21-year-old,” Mr. Hogan recalled to his wife, Judy E. Brady.

The incident provided Mr. Hogan with a humbling and long-lasting insight into the public perception of the media. 

After several years of preparing radio and television newscasts at WGN, Mr. Hogan was elevated to the position of television news reporter. His voice was also regularly broadcast over the station’s radio airwaves.

Mr. Hogan died Dec. 10 from complications following heart surgery. He was 82.

Mr. Hogan’s assignments at WGN included everything from covering Santa’s visits to local schools to the corruption trial of former Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner, the trial of mass murderer Richard Speck, the 1968 Democratic National Convention, the McCormick Place fire of 1967 and airline crashes at O’Hare and Midway airports. He was the first reporter on the scene when Mayor Richard J. Daley died at his doctor’s office in 1976, his wife said.

“He was a consummate street reporter,” said Bob Manewith, former news director at WGN-TV. “He had great presence in handling a story, in knowing what the story was, what he had to do, who he had to talk to.”

Mr. Hogan also served for a time as environmental editor and reported on topics like smog and pollutants in the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.

As a moonlighting gig, he periodically was the Blackhawks’ public address announcer. He gained particular satisfaction from announcing Bobby Hull’s 500th career goal.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Hogan interviewed a number of prominent figures, including Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Robert Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and Martin Luther King Jr. 

He was at the news conference the Beatles held in Chicago in 1966 at the Astor Tower Hotel to apologize for John Lennon’s comment in which he proclaimed the band was more popular than Jesus. Hogan departed the press conference with Paul McCartney’s drinking glass, said his wife, who wishes she knew where the keepsake was.

Mr. Hogan, who lived for decades a few blocks from Wrigley Field, left journalism in 1978 to become director of media relations and employee communications for ComEd.

“What I liked about John was he maintained the integrity of how we wrote things — it needed to be factual, no spin. John didn’t do spin,” said Barbara Arnold, who worked for Mr. Hogan at ComEd. “He had a journalistic sense to information, and I respected that, and since then I’ve had other bosses where I’ve had to move on because they didn’t have that same type of integrity.”

Hogan retired in 1987 and co-authored the book “Fire Strikes the Chicago Stock Yards,” a history of the Chicago Fire Department’s frequent and sometimes heroic battles against flames at the longtime South Side institution that was published in 2013. He followed that with another book, “The 1937 Steel Strike: Blood on the Prairie.” 

He published five other books and also was the author of two unpublished novels and an unpublished dual biography of Chicago’s first Irish Catholic mayor, John Patrick Hopkins, and his ally, Democratic Party boss Roger Sullivan.

Mr. Hogan was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Evergreen Park. His father, Francis Hogan, was a Chicago police officer. His mother, Cecelia Buckley Hogan, was a Chicago public school teacher. The couple raised three sons in the North Roseland community. Mr. Hogan attended Mount Carmel High School and the University of Illinois

His career in journalism was interrupted in the mid-1960s for time when he served in the Army. 

Mr. Hogan is survived by his wife and two children, Michael Hogan and Kathleen Hogan Cox, as well as four grandchildren.

A memorial mass is scheduled for March 23 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, 708 W. Belmont Ave.

Next Up In Obituaries
Tom Smothers dies at 86; was half of Smothers Brothers comedy duo
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Mike Nussbaum, veteran Chicago stage actor, dies at 99
Patrick Butler, Chicago journalist and author, dies at 83
Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA big man, dies at 52
The Latest
BetRivers Sportsbook, the first brick-and-mortar sportsbook approved by the Illinois Gaming Board, opens to the public at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Monday morning, March 9, 2020.
Casinos and Gambling
Odds for more sports betting expansion could fade after rapid growth to 38 states
Missouri is one of a dozen states where sports wagering remains illegal more than five years after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to adopt it.
By David A. Lieb | Associated Press
 
Macy’s at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, which is among commercial properties in Cook County’s north and northwest suburbs that have seen their property values fall in Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s latest reassessments. Kaegi assessed the Macy’s at about $4.1 million last year, down from $7.1 million in 2019.
Crime
Schaumburg police arrest suspect in armed robbery in Woodfield Mall parking lot
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police in the northwest suburb say the victim and suspect may have known one another. No one was hurt.
By Eric Peterson | Daily Herald
 
Migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol headquarters on Hondo Pass, in El Paso, Texas.
Letters to the Editor
Don’t let buses dropping off migrants go back to Texas empty. Stuff them with these very Chicago gifts
Rats. We can spare so many, and Texas is so big, a reader from Streamwood writes. Or, how about Seiya Suzuki’s whiffs for all of last season?
By Letters to the Editor
 
Screenshot_2023_12_27_at_5.11.50_PM.png
Crime
Babysitter accused of stabbing two children in Lisle is denied pretrial release
Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, is accused of stabbing two girls, ages 4 and 1, whom she was babysitting, in Lisle on Nov. 17.
By Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
 
The temporary Bally’s Casino Chicago is in Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave.&nbsp;
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s Chicago casino at Medinah Temple: What to know if you go
The city’s first casino, the precursor to a larger one expected to be built in River West, has more than 700 slots and 56 table games, and will eventually be open 24/7.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 