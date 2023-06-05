The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 5, 2023
Obituaries News Politics

Robert Hanssen dies at 79; Chicago-born FBI agent who was convicted of spying for Russia

Robert Hanssen was a CPD investigator before joining the FBI. He pleaded guilty to providing U.S. secrets to the former Soviet Union and was sentenced to life in prison.

By  Lindsay Whitehurst | Associated Pres
   
SHARE Robert Hanssen dies at 79; Chicago-born FBI agent who was convicted of spying for Russia
FILES) The identification and business card of former FBI agent Robert Hanssen are seen inside a display case at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on May 12, 2009. Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was sentenced to life in prison for being a Soviet and Russian spy, was found dead in his prison cell on June 5, 2023, according to US media sources. (Photo by Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The identification and business card of former FBI agent Robert Hanssen inside a display case at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He was believed to have been partly responsible for the deaths of at least three Soviet officers who were working for U.S. intelligence and executed after being exposed.

Getty

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Chicago-born former CPD investigator who, as an FBI agent, took more than $1.4 million in cash and diamonds in exchange for trading secrets with Russia and the former Soviet Union in one of the most notorious spying cases in American history died in prison Monday.

Hanssen, 79, was found unresponsive in his cell at a federal prison in Florence, Colorado, and later pronounced dead, prison officials said. He is believed to have died of natural causes, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of Hanssen’s death and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

FBI_Agent_Spy_Death.jpg

U.S. Attorney Randy Bellows, right, addresses the court during the sentencing of convicted spy Robert Hanssen, center, at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Hanssen pleaded guilty to 15 counts of espionage and other charges in 2001 and was given a life sentence.

Associated Press

He had been serving a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole since 2002, after pleading guilty to 15 counts of espionage and other charges.

Hanssen had divulged a wealth of information about American intelligence-gathering, including extensive details about how U.S. officials had tapped into Russian spy operations, since at least 1985.

He was believed to have been partly responsible for the deaths of at least three Soviet officers who were working for U.S. intelligence and executed after being exposed.

He received more than $1.4 million in cash, bank funds, diamonds and Rolex watches in exchange for providing highly classified national security information to the Soviet Union and later Russia.

He didn’t adopt an obviously lavish lifestyle, instead living in a modest suburban home in Virginia with his family of six children and driving a Ford Taurus and minivan.

Hanssen would later say he was motivated by money rather than ideology, but a letter written to his Soviet handlers in 1985 explains a large payoff could have caused complications because he could not spend it without setting off warning bells.

Using the alias “Ramon Garcia,” he passed some 6,000 documents and 26 computer disks to his handlers, authorities said. They detailed eavesdropping techniques, helped to confirm the identity of Russian double agents, and spilled other secrets. Officials also believed he tipped off Moscow to a secret tunnel the Americans built under the Soviet Embassy in Washington for eavesdropping.

He went undetected for years, but later investigations found missed red flags. After he became the focus of a hunt for a Russian mole, Hanssen was caught taping a garbage bag full of secrets to the underside of a footbridge in a park in a “dead drop” for Russian handlers.

The story was made into a movie titled “Breach” in 2007, staring Chris Cooper as Hanssen and Ryan Phillippe as a young bureau operative who helps bring him down.

Related
Related
Related

Hanssen was the son of a Chicago police officer, and grew up in the 6200 block of North Neva, the Sun-Times reported in 2001, after he was accused of spying for Russia.

He graduated from Taft High School in 1962, then obtained a chemistry degree from downstate Knox College, the Sun-Times reported then. Hanssen attended two years of dental school at Northwestern University before dropping out to obtain an MBA from NU.

He went on to work for the Chicago Police Department as an investigator, then joined the FBI in 1976 and worked in Indiana, then New York City.

The FBI has been notified of Hanssen’s death, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Contributing: David Struett

Next Up In Obituaries
J.J. Bittenbinder, colorful ex-CPD detective and crime-prevention guru, dies at 80
Jim Hines, first man to break 10-second barrier in 100-meter dash, dies at 76
Roger Craig, former MLB pitcher and manager, dies at 93
William Brandt Jr., influential Democrat, corporate restructuring pioneer, dies at 73
Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt, Chicago jazz legend and member of the original Ramsey Lewis Trio and Young-Holt Unlimited, dies at 91
Henry ‘Hank’ Obrzut, who ran the Skokie Hairem beauty salon with his family, dead at 87
The Latest
Playwright George Bernard Shaw (Richard Henzel, left) and world heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney (Sam Pearson) share a multitude of conversations in “Shaw vs Tunney” at Theater Wit. playing through July 8 at Theater Wit,1229 W. Belmont Ave.
Theater
Conversation goes ’round and ’round in flat-footed ‘Shaw vs. Tunney’
The world-premiere drama by Grippo Stage Company limps and falters where it should float and sting.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Crime expert J.J. Bittenbinder delivers common sense advice to a audience, gathered at Provena Mercy center in Aurora Monday night May 4, 1998.
Obituaries
J.J. Bittenbinder, colorful ex-CPD detective and crime-prevention guru, dies at 80
J.J. Bittenbinder taught people how to avoid being crime victims on TV’s ‘Tough Target’ and ‘Street Smarts’ and in a hit book. He also gave safety presentations at schools.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The White Sox are 133-137 since Tim Anderson walked off the Yankees in the Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 12, 2021.
White Sox
White Sox dig in for rugged — and likely telling — June
White Sox take three-game winning streak into toughest part of schedule, starting with Yankees in New York.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AP23121210131920.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cheers’ bar sells for $675,000 at auction of TV treasures
Buyers also nab Batman and Robin’s costumes, Archie and Edith’s chairs and Johnny Carson’s talk-show set.
By Associated Press
 
Mariana Perez crawls through the tunnel at the Special Olympics Illinois Young Athletes event at De La Salle High School Monday, July 5, 2023.
News
Special Olympics sports event unites South Side grade school kids ‘without the labels of who’s who’
Each wearing a light blue shirt that read “Superhero,” about 400 grade schoolers practiced their kicks, throws and catches on De La Salle Institute’s field Monday.
By David Struett
 