The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 82

Although the Potter role raised Gambon’s international profile and introduced him to a new generation of fans, he had long been recognized as one of Britain’s leading actors.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 6 ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 82
British actor Michael Gambon arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series, on July 7, 2011.

British actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of eight “Harry Potter” films, died. He was 82.

AP file

LONDON — Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

He once acknowledged not having read any of J. K. Rowling’s best-selling books, arguing that it was safer to follow the script rather than be too influenced by the books. That didn’t prevent him from embodying the spirit of Professor Dumbledore, the powerful wizard who fought against evil to protect his students.

Although the Potter role raised Gambon’s international profile and introduced him to a new generation of fans, he had long been recognized as one of Britain’s leading actors. His work spanned TV, theater and radio, and he starred in dozens of films from “Gosford Park” to “The King’s Speech” and the animated family movie “Paddington.”

Gambon was knighted for services to drama in 1998.

Born in Ireland on Oct. 19, 1940, Gambon was raised in London and originally trained as an engineer, following in the footsteps of his father. He made his theater debut in a production of “Othello” in Dublin.

In 1963 he got his first big break with a minor role in “Hamlet,” the National Theatre Company’s opening production, under the directorship of the legendary Laurence Olivier.

Gambon soon became a distinguished stage actor and received critical acclaim for his leading performance in “Life of Galileo” directed by John Dexter. He was frequently nominated for awards and won the Laurence Olivier award 3 times and the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards twice.

A multi-talented actor, Gambon was also the recipient of four coveted British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards for his television work.

He became a household name in Britain after his lead role in the 1986 BBC series “The Singing Detective,” written by Dennis Potter and considered a classic of British television drama. Gambon won the BAFTA for best actor for the role.

Gambon was versatile as an actor but once told the BBC of his preference for playing “villainous characters.” He played gangster Eddie Temple in the British crime thriller “Layer Cake” — a review of the film by the New York Times referred to Gambon as “reliably excellent” — and a Satanic crime boss in Peter Greenaway’s “The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.”

He also had a part as King George V in the 2010 drama film “The King’s Speech.” In 2015 he returned to the works of J.K. Rowling, taking a leading role in the TV adaptation of her book “The Casual Vacancy.”

Gambon retired from the stage in 2015 after struggling to remember his lines in front of an audience due to his advancing age. He once told the Sunday Times Magazine: “It’s a horrible thing to admit, but I can’t do it. It breaks my heart.”

The actor was always protective when it came to his private life. He married Anne Miller and they had one son, Fergus. He later had two sons with set designer Philippa Hart.

Next Up In Obituaries
Hall of Fame Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson dies at 86
David McCallum, ‘Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS’ actor, dies at 90
Alan Gross, ad man and ‘Lunching’ playwright, dead at 76
James ‘Tail Dragger’ Jones, one of Chicago’s last links to golden age of blues, dies at 82
James Hoge, Sun-Times editor who oversaw era of audacious investigations and 6 Pulitzers, dies at 87
Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies at 66
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband has obvious attraction to younger woman
Wife thought the object of his affections was out of their lives forever, but now she has re-emerged.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Fred Hampton of the Illinois Black Panther Party at a rally outside the federal courthouse in Chicago on Oct. 29, 1969. The rally was part of a protest against the trial of the Chicago Seven, who were accused of conspiracy to cause a riot during the Democratic National Convention in 1968.
Other Views
Teach the real legacy of Fred Hampton and the Black Panthers to inspire our youth
Let’s create a curriculum on Fred Hampton’s life. In contrast to the myth of the “gun-toting” Black Panthers, they laid the groundwork for many of the social service programs we know today, such as school breakfasts, day care and sickle cell testing.
By Marilyn Katz
 
An advanced AI weapon is built in the form of a 6-year-old girl (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) in “The Creator.”
Movies and TV
AI thriller ‘The Creator’ is intelligently shot but artificially scripted
The robot bad guys aren’t really that bad in great-looking sci-fi parable that suffers from schmaltzy dialogue and questionable dramatic choices.
By Richard Roeper
 
Former President Donald Trump pauses before ending his remarks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Sept. 25, 2023. A judge’s ruling that Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president’s image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state
Editorials
Judge’s ruling makes it official: Trump’s a fraud
A New York judge ruled this week that the former president’s business acumen was built on deception.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A pile of Oxycodone pills displayed on a table, June 17, 2019. Oregon’s decriminalization of drug use has not led to a decrease in opioid deaths, but decriminalization is not the problem, Jacob Sullum writes.
Columnists
Why Oregon is wrong to consider repeal of drug law reform
Oregonians are understandably troubled by the nuisance of public drug use since the state decriminalized low-level possession of illegal drugs. But reversing Measure 110 is not the answer.
By Jacob Sullum
 