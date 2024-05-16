The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports Sports Media

Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut sets ESPN viewership record

The Sun’s win over the Fever on Tuesday drew an average of 2.1 million viewers on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+. That topped ESPN’s previous mark of nearly 1.5 million viewers for a Mercury-Sun game on May 22, 2004, in Diana Taurasi’s rookie season.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut sets ESPN viewership record
The Fever's Caitlin Clark is guarded by the Sun's Tiffany Mitchell on May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Fever’s Caitlin Clark is guarded by the Sun’s Tiffany Mitchell on May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Jessica Hill/AP

NEW YORK — ESPN’s broadcast of the Connecticut Sun’s game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had the highest viewership for a WNBA game on the network.

The Sun’s 92-71 win over the Fever in Clark’s WNBA debut on the league’s opening night on Tuesday drew an average of 2.1 million viewers on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, including a high of 2.3 million viewers between 7:45 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. That topped ESPN’s previous mark of nearly 1.5 million viewers for a Phoenix Mercury-Connecticut Sun game on May 22, 2004, in Diana Taurasi’s rookie season.

The second game between Phoenix and the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces averaged 464,000 viewers, with the two games averaging 1.28 million — a 192% increase over the league’s average last year for broadcasts on ESPN.

Clark set the NCAA all-time scoring record at Iowa last season and she was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the national championship game, which her Hawkeyes lost to unbeaten South Carolina. Clark’s arrival to the WNBA has already been a big boost for the league. The WNBA draft had record viewership, and three teams have already moved their games to bigger arenas to keep up with the demand for tickets to watch her play.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Sky
Wings spoil Teresa Weatherspoon's coaching debut, beating Sky 87-79 in opener
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert provides clarity for players on charter-travel initiative
The WNBA and its two opposing camps
Sky's new identity under Teresa Weatherspoon will be on display in season opener against Wings
Caitlin Clark struggles early in WNBA debut before scoring 20 points in Fever's loss to Sun
Sky announce local broadcast schedule
The Latest
cfd-ambulance.jpg
Crime
Motorist fatally shot, crashes in Calumet Heights
The unidentified victim was shot in the 2400 block of East 91st Street but ended up in the 9000 block of South Yates Boulevard, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law wraps up trash, gives it as gifts
The items she gives to family members often are used, incomplete or broken.
By Abigail Van Buren, Dear Abby
 
ihsaliningup6am.JPG
Outdoors
Five area high schools doubled down for the state finals for bass fishing
Five area schools sent both teams to the IHSA’s state finals for bass fishing, which are set for Friday and Saturday on Carlyle Lake.
By Dale Bowman, Outdoors Columnist
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols, Astrologer
 
Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 11.30.50 PM.png
College Sports
Call this handicapper a rolling Stone
Bet on it: Successful college football bettor crunches numbers in offseason to unearth value picks
By Rob Miech
 